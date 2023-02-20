Previous
Next
Catkins by pammyjoy
51 / 365

Catkins

Catkins always remind me of Spring so I was surprised to learn that they usually appear in January/February. They always remind me of my dad when we went out for walks, Catkins and hips and haws!
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise