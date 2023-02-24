Previous
Spring is in the air by pammyjoy
55 / 365

Spring is in the air

There's a little bit of Spring in the air, I'm feeling it, even left my gloves off today 😁
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
15% complete

bkb in the city
Very nice. Springtime here is still a ways off
February 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful shot and feeling, we are slowly going into autumn here.
February 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Ever so beautiful!
February 24th, 2023  
