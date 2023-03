Part 2 Barrow Skyline

The rest of yesterday's mural has Furness Abbey- which dates back to 1123 and was once the second-wealthiest and most powerful Cistercian monastery in the country, behind Fountains Abbey, prior to its dissolution during the English Reformation. Also shown is St James Church which dominates the Barrow skyline due to its size and has an 8 bell peal which can be heard all over the town.