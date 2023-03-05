Previous
Night reflections by pammyjoy
64 / 365

Night reflections

Stopped off on my way home to catch some reflections of local industry in the channel, not one photo worked out, this was just a random shot testing the camera to see what was going on. A lucky shot I guess!
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
17% complete

