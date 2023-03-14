Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
72 / 365
3 little birds
Rise up this mornin'
Smile with the risin' sun
Three little birds
Pitched by my doorstep
Singin' sweet songs
Of melodies pure and true
Sayin', "This is my message to you, whoo-hoo"
Well, almost!
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
72
photos
6
followers
11
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A705FN
Taken
18th February 2023 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#three
,
#birds
,
#gulls
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close