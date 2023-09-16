Sign up
73 / 365
Beautiful orange
I've not posted anything in a long time, knee problems got in the way of my going anywhere so didn't feel inspired. Had a recent trip to the Azores which is a really beautiful place for a break.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Tags
#flower
,
#nature
,
#beautiful
,
#orange
,
#azores
bkb in the city
Beautiful colour
September 16th, 2023
