Previous
Beautiful orange by pammyjoy
73 / 365

Beautiful orange

I've not posted anything in a long time, knee problems got in the way of my going anywhere so didn't feel inspired. Had a recent trip to the Azores which is a really beautiful place for a break.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful colour
September 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise