74 / 365
Sao Miguel Island Azores
This place is incredible, just how I imagine Hawaii would be. Tropical islands 1.5 hours away from Portugal.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
74
photos
3
followers
11
following
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
#green
#lake
#island
#tropical
#azores
#volcanic
