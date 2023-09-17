Previous
Sao Miguel Island Azores by pammyjoy
74 / 365

Sao Miguel Island Azores

This place is incredible, just how I imagine Hawaii would be. Tropical islands 1.5 hours away from Portugal.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise