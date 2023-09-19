Sign up
76 / 365
Must have been a strong wind!
Upside down house found up a side street when looking for a toilet! A lucky find!
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
1
0
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
2
1
365
SM-A705FN
5th September 2023 4:10pm
#upsidedown
#house
#randomfind
JeannieC57
OMGosh ... interesting ... I wonder if it had been upside for a while to have all that vegetation growing???
September 19th, 2023
