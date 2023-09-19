Previous
Must have been a strong wind! by pammyjoy
76 / 365

Must have been a strong wind!

Upside down house found up a side street when looking for a toilet! A lucky find!
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
JeannieC57
OMGosh ... interesting ... I wonder if it had been upside for a while to have all that vegetation growing???
September 19th, 2023  
