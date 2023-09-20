Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Red tower ginger
Red fire ginger, at least that's what I think it was called!
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
3
1
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
3
3
1
365
SM-A705FN
5th September 2023 12:37pm
#flower
#nature
#red
Babs
ace
Beautiful, I think it is a costus comosus - red tower ginger
September 21st, 2023
Pammy Joy
@onewing
that would be it, I knew there was a red and ginger in its name!
September 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this most unusual looking plant, it's a new one to me.
September 21st, 2023
