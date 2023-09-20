Previous
Red tower ginger by pammyjoy
77 / 365

Red tower ginger

Red fire ginger, at least that's what I think it was called!
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
Babs ace
Beautiful, I think it is a costus comosus - red tower ginger
September 21st, 2023  
Pammy Joy
@onewing that would be it, I knew there was a red and ginger in its name!
September 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this most unusual looking plant, it's a new one to me.
September 21st, 2023  
