Previous
Picabean Palm by pammyjoy
78 / 365

Picabean Palm

A picabean palm from our recent trip to the Azores
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise