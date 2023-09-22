Sign up
79 / 365
Reflections at the beach
I love looking for reflections when the tide has gone out at the beach.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Camera
SM-A705FN
Taken
26th August 2023 11:04am
#beach
#clouds
#water
#reflections
