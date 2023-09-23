Previous
Red Admiral by pammyjoy
80 / 365

Red Admiral

There seems to be an awful lot of red admiral butterflies around this year, presumably that's a good thing! It took a while for one to stay still long enough to capture.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise