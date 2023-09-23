Sign up
80 / 365
Red Admiral
There seems to be an awful lot of red admiral butterflies around this year, presumably that's a good thing! It took a while for one to stay still long enough to capture.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
80
photos
7
followers
13
following
21% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A705FN
Taken
17th September 2023 4:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#nature
,
#red
,
#butterfly
,
#butterflies
,
#redadmiral
