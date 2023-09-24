Sign up
81 / 365
Mirror mirror on the wall ..
Gloria discovered herself and likes what she sees
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
1
0
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
81
photos
7
followers
13
following
22% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
#cat
,
#mirror
,
#cute
,
#reflections
Babs
ace
So cute, definitely the fairest of them all.
September 24th, 2023
