Previous
Mirror mirror on the wall .. by pammyjoy
81 / 365

Mirror mirror on the wall ..

Gloria discovered herself and likes what she sees
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
So cute, definitely the fairest of them all.
September 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise