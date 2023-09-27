Previous
Lily Pads by pammyjoy
84 / 365

Lily Pads

Lots of lovely lily pads
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
