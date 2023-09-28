Sign up
85 / 365
Tranquility
This is a lake in a volcanic crater in the Azores, I had to wait for the mist to clear before I could take the shot. Its so green and lush there.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
2
1
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
86
photos
7
followers
13
following
23% complete
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A705FN
Taken
7th September 2023 10:55am
Tags
#trees
,
#volcano
,
#lake
,
#lush
,
#azores
,
#crater
Fisher Family
A beautiful country scene!
Ian
September 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Perfect title for this wonderful capture and scene.
September 29th, 2023
