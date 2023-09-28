Previous
Next
Tranquility by pammyjoy
85 / 365

Tranquility

This is a lake in a volcanic crater in the Azores, I had to wait for the mist to clear before I could take the shot. Its so green and lush there.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A beautiful country scene!

Ian
September 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Perfect title for this wonderful capture and scene.
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise