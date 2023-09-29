Previous
Something Random by pammyjoy
Something Random

I was taking pictures of buildings in Manchester when the Mr suggested this shot. Its an old lamp on a bridge with a jet heading past. Got to say I like it!
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
