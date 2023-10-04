Previous
Church of St George by pammyjoy
91 / 365

Church of St George

Church of St George on Sao Miguel Island Azores, built in the 15th century and restored in the 18th century. We found it completely by accident looking for a shortcut.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise