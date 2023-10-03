Sign up
90 / 365
Gates Manchester Cathedral
Aren't these rose gates at Manchester Cathedral pretty!
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Tags
#rose
,
#cathedral
,
#manchester
,
#gates
,
#ornate
Diana
ace
Fabulous gates and capture.
October 3rd, 2023
