Previous
98 / 365
Dancing Fountain
Loved the dancing fountains in a Manchester city square. It took a few shots to get one I was happy with.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
2
0
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
4
2
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
29th September 2023 12:56pm
#city
,
#water
,
#fountain
,
#manchester
Fisher Family
A lovelt shot of these fountains!
Ian
October 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and splashes.
October 11th, 2023
