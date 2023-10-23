Previous
Into the sun by pammyjoy
Into the sun

This was taken on a sunny but cloudy day. I liked the effect when walking into the sun that made people into silhouettes.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
Diana ace
I love this, wonderful cloudscape and silhouettes!
October 23rd, 2023  
