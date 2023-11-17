Previous
Funky Goose by pammyjoy
134 / 365

Funky Goose

I have a relatively new phone and have been playing with the effects. I love this one for the goose. My family call a Goose an 'I don't give a f*** duck' because of their attitude.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
36% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great processing and colours.
November 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely processing
November 17th, 2023  
