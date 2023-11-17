Sign up
Previous
134 / 365
Funky Goose
I have a relatively new phone and have been playing with the effects. I love this one for the goose. My family call a Goose an 'I don't give a f*** duck' because of their attitude.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
2
1
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
11th November 2023 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#purple
,
#effects
,
#goose
Diana
ace
Great processing and colours.
November 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely processing
November 17th, 2023
