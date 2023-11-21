Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
139 / 365
Woolly work of art
I love to crochet and only learned a couple of years ago via YouTube. My new project is going to be a king size blanket. It took me a few tries to get the last row lined up. I'm sure it will make a few repeat appearances here as I progress!
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
139
photos
14
followers
29
following
38% complete
View this month »
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#crochet
,
#wool
,
#crafts
,
#blanket
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close