Old English Bobby by pammyjoy
Old English Bobby

I photographed this Old Fashioned English Bobby today at Ulverston Dickensian Festival today but took liberties with his traffic coordination duties!
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
38% complete

