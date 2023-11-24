Sign up
142 / 365
Manchester Cathedral
A pretty display of butterflies in Manchester Cathedral.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
145
photos
14
followers
29
following
39% complete
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th September 2023 12:46pm
Tags
#church
,
#cathedral
,
#butterflies
,
#manchester
