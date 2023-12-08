Previous
Edinburgh skyline by pammyjoy
156 / 365

Edinburgh skyline

I love the contrast between the old building with the lights on and the snowy mountains in the background
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
42% complete

