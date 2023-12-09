Sign up
157 / 365
Edinburgh Old Town
Last few of my trip to Edinburgh, I really liked the position of the church and the Camera Obscura. I didn't get to visit the Camera Obscura this time as the queue was horrendous.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Tags
#church
,
#edinburgh
,
#oldtown
