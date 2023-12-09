Previous
Edinburgh Old Town by pammyjoy
Edinburgh Old Town

Last few of my trip to Edinburgh, I really liked the position of the church and the Camera Obscura. I didn't get to visit the Camera Obscura this time as the queue was horrendous.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
