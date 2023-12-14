Previous
Mountain Sunrise by pammyjoy
Mountain Sunrise

A beautiful sunrise over the Howgill Fells in Cumbria
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Photo Details

