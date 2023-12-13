Sign up
Aldingham Hall
Built in 1846 and took 4 years to complete. Latterly it was a convalescent home and is now a nursing home.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Tags
#history
#building
#grand
#cumbria
