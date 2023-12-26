Sign up
Previous
167 / 365
The Face
Saw this in a deserted shopping centre today. It's a tad creepy but beautiful too.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
1
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
26th December 2023 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#art
,
#face
,
#boxingday
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So awesome
December 26th, 2023
