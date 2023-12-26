Previous
The Face by pammyjoy
The Face

Saw this in a deserted shopping centre today. It's a tad creepy but beautiful too.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Christine Sztukowski ace
So awesome
December 26th, 2023  
