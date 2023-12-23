Previous
The Hoad by pammyjoy
167 / 365

The Hoad

Known locally as the pepperpot, it is also known as the Sir John Barrow and also as the Hoad monument. Built in 1851, it was built to look like a lighthouse but it is inland and on the top of a hill.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the Pov
December 26th, 2023  
