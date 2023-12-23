Sign up
167 / 365
The Hoad
Known locally as the pepperpot, it is also known as the Sir John Barrow and also as the Hoad monument. Built in 1851, it was built to look like a lighthouse but it is inland and on the top of a hill.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
1
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
168
photos
14
followers
29
following
46% complete
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
23rd December 2023 11:46am
Tags
#lighthouse
,
#monument
,
#ulverston
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the Pov
December 26th, 2023
