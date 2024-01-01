Sign up
Previous
170 / 365
Resolution
Getting fit is an 18 month resolution which will take me to my 65th birthday. For my 65th, I plan to do a pilgrimage walk, not sure which one yet, that will depend on whether my knees can manage hills!
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
3
0
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
170
photos
15
followers
31
following
46% complete
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
1st January 2024 12:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#fitness
,
#newyear
,
#resolution
Anne
ace
I always wanted to walk the Camino way - but sadly knees would not allow. Hope you manage to live the dream
January 1st, 2024
Pammy Joy
@365anne
I would absolutely love to do the Camino but I have a lot of training to do!
January 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous goal
January 1st, 2024
