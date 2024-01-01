Previous
Resolution by pammyjoy
Getting fit is an 18 month resolution which will take me to my 65th birthday. For my 65th, I plan to do a pilgrimage walk, not sure which one yet, that will depend on whether my knees can manage hills!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Anne ace
I always wanted to walk the Camino way - but sadly knees would not allow. Hope you manage to live the dream
January 1st, 2024  
Pammy Joy
@365anne I would absolutely love to do the Camino but I have a lot of training to do!
January 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous goal
January 1st, 2024  
