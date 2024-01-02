Sign up
Previous
171 / 365
Never Ending Rain
The rain here is never ending, summer lasted for about a week and then it has either been grey, wet or windy. Or all three at once!
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
1
0
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
171
photos
15
followers
31
following
46% complete
View this month »
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd January 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#rain
,
#storms
,
#winter
,
#weather
,
#englishweather
Carole Sandford
ace
I like the never ending circles in the never ending rain!
January 2nd, 2024
