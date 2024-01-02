Previous
Never Ending Rain by pammyjoy
Never Ending Rain

The rain here is never ending, summer lasted for about a week and then it has either been grey, wet or windy. Or all three at once!
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Carole Sandford ace
I like the never ending circles in the never ending rain!
January 2nd, 2024  
