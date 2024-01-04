Previous
Macro by pammyjoy
Macro

the blog I am following suggested a photo of my breakfast for today but my runny egg, avocado and celery didn't look that great! I decided to go for another macro close up. Can you tell what it is?
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Carole Sandford ace
They look like sequins maybe?
January 4th, 2024  
