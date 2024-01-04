Sign up
173 / 365
Macro
the blog I am following suggested a photo of my breakfast for today but my runny egg, avocado and celery didn't look that great! I decided to go for another macro close up. Can you tell what it is?
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
4th January 2024 6:16pm
Tags
#macro
#closeup
#sequins
Carole Sandford
ace
They look like sequins maybe?
January 4th, 2024
