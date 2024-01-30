Previous
Beautiful sunset by pammyjoy
Beautiful sunset

Norfolk is pretty flat so the sunset can be seen for miles. The colours are particularly beautiful at the moment.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, recently moved to Norfolk in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery and random things...
