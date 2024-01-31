Previous
Next
View from my window by pammyjoy
181 / 365

View from my window

Nothing to see from my bedroom window, nicely isolated! We are in a temporary place for the next 3 weeks until we find our longer term home in Norfolk
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, recently moved to Norfolk in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery and random things...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise