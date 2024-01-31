Sign up
181 / 365
View from my window
Nothing to see from my bedroom window, nicely isolated! We are in a temporary place for the next 3 weeks until we find our longer term home in Norfolk
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
0
0
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, recently moved to Norfolk in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery and random things...
182
photos
22
followers
39
following
49% complete
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd February 2024 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#view
,
#countryside
,
#norfolk
