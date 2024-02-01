Previous
Pigs Might Fly by pammyjoy
Pigs Might Fly

A little bit of doctoring and pigs do indeed fly!
1st February 2024

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, recently moved to Norfolk in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery and random things...
