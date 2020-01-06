Sign up
Birds eye view
Last one from my holiday series. He's not very clear but there is a little robin enjoying the same view as me.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
2
365
iPhone SE
30th December 2019 1:50pm
birds
eye
view
