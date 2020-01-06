Previous
Next
Birds eye view by pattyblue
140 / 365

Birds eye view

Last one from my holiday series. He's not very clear but there is a little robin enjoying the same view as me.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise