169 / 365
Gratitude
This is the window of the nursery at the bottom of my road. Such a nice thing to do.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
0
0
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
28th April 2020 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Tags
gratitude
