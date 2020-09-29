Previous
Late summer shadows by pattyblue
318 / 365

Late summer shadows

This is the closest I've managed to get to our resident heron before he flies off.
I thought the shadows looked nice on this.
29th September 2020

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
