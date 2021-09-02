Sign up
Photo 556
Common blue
From the front. Love those eyes.
Just filling September, no need to comment.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
blue
,
common
Diana
ace
Too beautiful not to comment :-)
September 5th, 2021
