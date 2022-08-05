Sign up
Photo 689
The ruin
We had a day at Shugborough Hall and this structure stands at the end of the formal garden.
Built in 1750 from stone taken from the main house when it was altered.
Through the arch is the River Sow which runs along the edge of the property.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
0
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
690
photos
90
followers
85
following
189% complete
View this month »
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
690
