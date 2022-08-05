Previous
The ruin by pattyblue
Photo 689

The ruin

We had a day at Shugborough Hall and this structure stands at the end of the formal garden.
Built in 1750 from stone taken from the main house when it was altered.
Through the arch is the River Sow which runs along the edge of the property.
