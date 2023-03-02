Sign up
Photo 727
Granny Smiths
Looking suspiciously shiny.
They are either sprayed with something nasty or the shopkeeper takes pride in his work and polishes them.
I like to think it’s the second option..
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
727
photos
83
followers
83
following
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
2nd March 2023 3:04pm
granny
,
smiths
Diana
ace
They are definitely hand polished, fabulous shot and colour.
March 2nd, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Polished, the ones underneath won’t be!! Very nice capture
March 2nd, 2023
