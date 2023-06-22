Previous
The fearlessness of youth by pattyblue
The fearlessness of youth

I stood for ages watching the local kids hurling themselves off the harbour wall.
I felt very old and very envious.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Kitty Hawke ace
Tombstoning........there are notices all round our local harbours.....do the kids take any notice.......course they don't........they love it !
June 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful fun capture!
June 27th, 2023  
Anita W
Excellent action capture!
June 27th, 2023  
KWind ace
Super image!
June 27th, 2023  
