Aladdins cave by pattyblue
Photo 818

Aladdins cave

This junk/curio shop in Tintagel had an interesting selection of old cameras.The shop was packed to the rafters with odd and fascinating things and I could have spent hours in here.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Pyrrhula
Artifacts of the photography history. Great shot of this nice collection
June 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
My pal Bob would love it here he has quite a collection of old cameras. I would love the old tins.
June 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Ooo! Fascinating image! I could have spent a lot of time there too - besides Tintagel.
June 28th, 2023  
