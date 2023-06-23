Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 818
Aladdins cave
This junk/curio shop in Tintagel had an interesting selection of old cameras.The shop was packed to the rafters with odd and fascinating things and I could have spent hours in here.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
818
photos
92
followers
90
following
224% complete
View this month »
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
22nd June 2023 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cave
,
aladdins
Pyrrhula
Artifacts of the photography history. Great shot of this nice collection
June 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
My pal Bob would love it here he has quite a collection of old cameras. I would love the old tins.
June 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Ooo! Fascinating image! I could have spent a lot of time there too - besides Tintagel.
June 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close