Photo 820
Alliums and clouds
Thought they made nice silhouettes
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
3
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
19th June 2023 8:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
and
,
clouds
,
alliums
Corinne C
ace
Love the perspective
July 1st, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 1st, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely
July 1st, 2023
