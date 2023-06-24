Previous
Alliums and clouds by pattyblue
Alliums and clouds

Thought they made nice silhouettes
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Love the perspective
July 1st, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 1st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
July 1st, 2023  
