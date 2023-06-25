Previous
Next
Bude street art by pattyblue
Photo 821

Bude street art

This was the only piece I found and this was by accident. It was on the side of a shop tucked away at the top of a hill.
Very Cornish, a lovely culture shock for me.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Very cool art
July 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise