Street art by pattyblue
Photo 826

Street art

I was pleasantly surprised to see new art on our walk round Digbeth. I love that it is constantly changing and that I can record the images before they are painted over.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
226% complete

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of this beautiful creation…and they don’t even have Photoshop.
July 17th, 2023  
