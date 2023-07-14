Sign up
No hiding place
It rained solid all day here today. This is the wettest bee I’ve ever seen.
14th July 2023
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags
ace
Super macro capture!
