Previous
Glad I’m not over there by pattyblue
Photo 827

Glad I’m not over there

Taken from the top of a car park in the city centre looking towards home. We picked the right day to meet in town as it stayed dry where we were.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Wow that looks threatening not surprised you were happy not being there lol
July 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise