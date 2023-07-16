Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 827
Glad I’m not over there
Taken from the top of a car park in the city centre looking towards home. We picked the right day to meet in town as it stayed dry where we were.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
827
photos
93
followers
91
following
226% complete
View this month »
820
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
13th July 2023 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
over
,
glad
,
not
,
there
,
i’m
Dawn
ace
Wow that looks threatening not surprised you were happy not being there lol
July 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close