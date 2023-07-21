Previous
Leicester street art by pattyblue
Photo 828

Leicester street art

We found this nice artwork tucked away on a side street in Leicester. My sister spotted it by accident as she turned to look for a street name as we were a bit lost.
This is by Smug, an Australian artist now living in Glasgow.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A fabulous mural!
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise