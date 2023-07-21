Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 828
Leicester street art
We found this nice artwork tucked away on a side street in Leicester. My sister spotted it by accident as she turned to look for a street name as we were a bit lost.
This is by Smug, an Australian artist now living in Glasgow.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
828
photos
94
followers
91
following
226% complete
View this month »
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
21st July 2023 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-art-6
Mags
ace
A fabulous mural!
July 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close